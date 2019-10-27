Huge crowds of Catalans supporting continued union with Spain marched through Barcelona on Sunday, a day after the city hosted two pro-independence protests - highlighting deep political faultlines within the region.

Police said Sunday's peaceful rally drew 80,000 while organisers Societat Civil Catalana, a pro-unity umbrella group, put the turnout at 400,000.

"Unlike the separatists, we neither want nor need frontiers, or walls," said its leader Fernando Sanchez Costa.

Pro-independence regional government head Quim Torra should step down "if he can't govern for all Catalans", local newspaper La Vanguardia quoted Sanchez Costa as saying.