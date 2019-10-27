Now-deceased Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi left behind a horrific trail of beheadings, mass executions, rapes, abductions and ethnic cleansing in his five years as the self-proclaimed "caliph" of Iraq and Syria.

Here is how world leaders have reacted to news of his death:

France on high alert, will continue to fight against Daesh

"Al-Baghdadi's death is a hard blow against Islamic State [Daesh], but it is just a stage. With our partners in the international coalition, the fight continues to finally defeat this terrorist organisation. It is our priority in the Middle East," Macron said on his Twitter feed.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, in a letter to police prefects seen by Reuters, called for increased vigilance to prevent possible revenge attacks.

Iran says Baghdadi's death does not mean the end of Daesh

Iran said on Sunday the death of Baghdadi will not mean the end of the group and its ideology, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei tweeted.

"The killing of Baghdadi will not end Daesh and its ideology ... which was created and flourished with the help of regional petrodollars," Rabiei tweeted, in a clear reference to Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Iraq says it contributed to locating Baghdadi's hideout

"Following extensive work by a dedicated team for over a year, Iraq’s National Intelligence Service was able to accurately pinpoint the hideout of the terrorist Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi in the Syrian province of Idlib," an Iraqi government statement said.

"Subsequently, U.S. forces, in coordination with Iraq’s National Intelligence Service, carried out an operation which led to the elimination of the terrorist Al Baghdadi," it added.

Russia says there are contradictory details