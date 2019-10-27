Hong Kongers were set to rally on Sunday over concerns about police conduct in months-long anti-Beijing demonstrations, including exposing police dogs to tear gas during chaotic confrontations with protesters.

Organisers planned a demonstration at a waterfront park on Sunday afternoon.

Hong Kong police have faced criticism for heavy-headed tactics including tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and a water cannon to subdue protesters who have hurled bricks and firebombs.

Police dogs were seen at protest clearance operations without any protective gear while riot officers wearing respirator masks fired tear gas.

The movement's supporters say exposing dogs to tear gas amounts to animal cruelty and threatens their lives.

The 30,000-strong force said on its Facebook page that "no police dog has passed away or felt unwell as a result of handling protests since June."

Protesters said they will also march on Sunday in support of the former British colony's ethnic and religious minorities, in a show of unity after police used a water cannon to spray a mosque and bystanders the previous weekend.

The route of the rally will include the mosque and nearby churches and temples.