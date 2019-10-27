Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Saturday he'd welcome an international audit of his disputed re-election and if vote fraud is found he would call a second round of voting.

Electoral authorities say the socialist leader narrowly won enough votes Sunday to avoid a December runoff against his nearest rival, former President Carlos Mesa, which might have seen opponents unite against him.

Mesa and other opponents have alleged electoral fraud, and Bolivia has seen nearly a week of protests in major cities. The Organization of American States, European Union and some neighbouring countries say the result was so close and so disputed that it would be best to hold a second round.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world body supports an audit of Bolivia's election results to be done by the OAS.

"Let them come! Let's have an audit — vote by vote, ballot box by ballot box, city by city, province by province! I will accompany them and if there is fraud, the next day I'll call for a second round," Bolivia's first indigenous president said.

The protests demanding a second round of voting continued Saturday, with large marches and road barricades in eight of the Andean nation's nine regions.

In La Paz, protesters marched to the centre of the city near the government palace with people banging pots out their windows in a sign of support.

The final count of 100 percent of ballots from Sunday's election gave Morales 47.08 percent of the votes in Sunday's election against 36.51 percent for runner-up Mesa, more than the 10 percentage point difference needed to win outright. Morales has declared himself the winner but the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has not declared a victor.