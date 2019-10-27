Chile's President Sebastian Pinera asked all his Cabinet members to offer their resignations Saturday as he prepared to shake up his government in response to a wave of protests, including one that drew more than a million people the day before.

Chile's conservative president also said he might lift the state of emergency that has covered much of the country for the past nine days — a decree that had failed to bring peace after rioting broke out in response to a 4-cent rise in subway fares.

The protests rapidly expanded to cover a far wider sense of frustration among many Chileans who felt they have been struggling to make do as the well-off grew richer.

"The march we all saw yesterday was a massive and peaceful march," Pinera said. "We have all heard the message. We have all changed."

He promised "a new Cabinet to confront these new demands and take charge of the new times."

Friday's historic demonstration in central Santiago drew 1.2 million people.

"All of them (Cabinet ministers) should go because they have been laughing at the people," said Sonia Novoa, a 78-year-old retiree.

Protesters have been calling for better pay, pensions, schools, housing and medical care, among many other demands. While most of the protests have been peaceful, some — especially at the start — have devolved into riots and looting, and the government says at least 20 people have died.

Piñera has responded by raising pensions and the minimum wage, as well as by revoking the subway fare hike. He said he is also considering cutting water fees and highway tolls.

For Pablo Rodriguez, a 30-year-old actor, the steps "are a good start, but aren't sufficient."

Some of those who protested on Friday returned to the downtown Italy Plaza to clean up the garbage and debris left behind.

"But I am going to take advantage of that and say to protest again," said student Andres Villarroel as he headed downtown.