British police investigating the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck said on Friday they had arrested two people, as a security source in Hanoi said some of the victims could be Vietnamese.

The grisly case has shocked Britain and turned the spotlight onto the dangers of human trafficking.

Police initially believed the victims were all Chinese nationals, but said on Friday that the "picture may change" on identification.

A Vietnamese man told AFP he feared his sister, 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My, was among the dead and said she had sent a heart-wrenching message to their mother before her death.

My left Vietnam on October 3 en route to the United Kingdom and Pham Manh Cuong said their mother received a text message from her just hours before the truck was found in Britain.

"I'm sorry Mom. My path to abroad doesn't succeed. Mom, I love you so much! I'm dying bcoz I can't breathe," she said in the message shared by the Vietnam-based Human Rights Space.

Her brother confirmed to AFP the text message was authentic.

In total, eight women and 31 men were found dead in the refrigeration trailer on Wednesday.

After detaining the truck driver at the scene — a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland — on suspicion of murder, Essex police confirmed two additional arrests on Friday.

A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington in northwest England, "have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter," the force said.

The first autopsies were to take place on Friday as investigators attempt to establish how they died before the work begins on trying to identify the victims.

The police investigation is Britain's largest murder probe since the 2005 London suicide bombings.

Post-mortem examinations

Ambulances were called to a parked truck in an industrial zone in Grays, east of London, early Wednesday but the people inside were all already dead.

The truck had arrived at nearby Purfleet on the River Thames estuary on a ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge just over an hour before ambulance crews called the police at 1:40 am.