Everyone in Iraq knew that Friday, October 25 wouldn’t be a quiet day. The security guards stood holding guns and took their position around Baghdad’s fortified green zone long before sunrise, as Baghdad’s inhabitants stood ready for the second phase of the protests that erupted on October 1.

Iraqis have been frustrated for a long time amid an ongoing lack of jobs and basic services, as well as rampant corruption. In the first phase of the protests, they stopped demanding reforms as they have done before and asked for a complete political change. That cost the lives of more than 150 people in less than a week. At least 23 more protesters were shot dead in a fresh wave of demonstrations on Friday, taking the death toll to 173 until this story was published.

A break in the protests followed the violence. Some felt intimidated by the brutality that the protesters faced, and some decided to wait for the government’s response while thousands of Shiite pilgrims walked to the shrine of Imam Hussain in Karbala on October 19.

Thousands of the protesters, from Baghdad to Basra, returned to the squares on Friday with new chants in addition to the ones demanding the overthrow of the government. “Where are the snipers? Where are the murderers? Where is the investigation? Where did the blood of the people who were killed go?”

They’re angry that no one was held responsible for the killing of the protesters. Instead, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi promised that the violence wouldn’t be repeated as people started getting ready for the new protests. By midday, at least two people had been killed by what protesters say were tear gas canisters or live ammunition fired by security forces.

Protests turn deadly one more time

By midday, at least two protesters were killed and around 350 people wounded as Iraqi security forces determined to repel the crowd marching towards the Green Zone.

But the protesters say neither violence nor the arrests are intimidating them anymore.

“Now we've passed the fear,” Mosa Rahmatalla, a 28-year-old veterinarian from Baghdad told TRT World as he marched with others in Tahrir square.

“Anybody who speaks against the government or holds a meeting is arrested, even though there is no official order,” he says.

“During the period that we stopped protesting, we gave the government time to address our demands, but we’re now passed that too, we’re here to break the government and the parliament.”

Mahdi has introduced some reforms, but the protesters say they are in no way relevant to what they have been asking for. For them, these reforms became a justification for the violence in the renewed protests.

Iran-affiliated militias blamed

Despite the question of who is to blame remaining unanswered, amid increasing aggression against the protesters many directed their anger at Iran as much as Baghdad. Through its militias that backed the Iraqi army in the fight against Daesh, Tehran increased its influence in the country’s politics and army.