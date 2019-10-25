TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Russia close to reaching Su-35 purchase deal
Ankara and Moscow are also discussing potentially co-manufacturing a few components of the jets, Turkish sources said.
Turkey, Russia close to reaching Su-35 purchase deal
A Sukhoi SU-35 jetfighter performs its demonstration flight during the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, on June 20, 2013. / AP
By Azaera Amza
October 25, 2019

Turkey will soon reach a deal with Russia over the purchase of 36 Su-35 fighter jets, Turkish sources told Daily Sabah on Friday.

Ankara and Moscow are also discussing potentially co-manufacturing a few components of the jets, including its precision weapons and ammunition, the sources added. 

Ankara and Moscow have been in talks over the sale of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets since late September.

During a visit to the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 on August 27, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was shown the last generation of Russian stealth aircraft, Su-57 fighter jet. He also examined Su-35 fighter jets, Ka-52 military helicopter and Mi-38 transport helicopter.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey has been at odds with the United States over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defence system from the US with no success, Ankara signed a supply contract in April 2017 to purchase Russian S-400s.

US officials urged Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and will expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, said the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump