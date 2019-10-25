WORLD
Russian soldier kills eight fellow servicemen in Siberia
The shooter was detained, the wounded servicemen were hospitalised, and a special commission was set to investigate the incident, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.
Russian soldiers march along Red Square during a Victory Day parade, May 9, 2013 / AP
By Azaera Amza
October 25, 2019

The Russian Defence Ministry says a soldier has gone on a shooting spree in Siberia, killing eight fellow servicemen and wounding two others before being apprehended.

The ministry said the incident happened on Friday at a military base in the town of Gorny in the Baikal Lake region about 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of the border with Mongolia.

It added that the soldier apparently opened fire in a "nervous breakdown over personal problems unrelated to his military duties." 

A deputy defence minister was heading to the base to conduct an investigation.

Shootings and other violent incidents plagued the Russian military in the 1990s and early 2000s when it suffered from desperate cash shortages and low morale.

They have become relatively rare in recent years as conditions in the military have improved.

SOURCE:AP
