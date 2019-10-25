The Russian Defence Ministry says a soldier has gone on a shooting spree in Siberia, killing eight fellow servicemen and wounding two others before being apprehended.

The ministry said the incident happened on Friday at a military base in the town of Gorny in the Baikal Lake region about 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of the border with Mongolia.

It added that the soldier apparently opened fire in a "nervous breakdown over personal problems unrelated to his military duties."