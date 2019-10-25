Forty-two people died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq on Friday. According to watchdog and security sources, half of the victims were killed while trying to storm the offices of militia groups and the government.

The protests represent the second phase of a week-long movement in early October that ended with more than 150 people dead.

Twelve people died as they set fire to the headquarters of the paramilitary force in the southern city of Diwaniyah.

According to the Iraqi Human Rights Commission, 30 others have also died, while 2,000 people across the country have reportedly been wounded throughout the month.

Some protesters could be seen exchanging flowers with security forces as the interior minister insisted police would "protect" protesters.

Most of the deaths occurred as a result of tear gas canisters that were fired directly at protesters, as well as rubber bullets and live ammunition.

Protesters also set local government headquarters ablaze in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar, a police source said, as renewed anti-government rallies gripped the country.

AFP's correspondent saw columns of smoke rising from the building where several thousand protesters had gathered to demand an overhaul of the political system.

Several political party offices were also set on fire in protests elsewhere in the south, police said.

More than 30 people were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties, security officials said.

The confrontations began early in the morning after anti-government demonstrations resumed, following a three-week hiatus.

An Iraqi security source, who asked not to be named, said the police used force to disperse protesters who entered the Green Zone that houses key government buildings and foreign embassies.

Despite heavy security deployment around the Green Zone, the protesters blocked key bridges connecting the diplomatic enclave to Tahrir Square in downtown Baghdad.

"The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters," the police source told Anadolu Agency.

In the Iraqi provinces of Basra and Thi Qar, protesters gathered in public squares and in front of government buildings. They also held sit-ins.

Dozens of security men injured