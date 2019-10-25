As another deadline to leave the EU approaches, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tabled a motion to hold an early election in December.

The move is the latest gambit in his attempts to break the ongoing deadlock within the UK over how the country should leave the union.

Technically as things stand the UK will crash out of the bloc on October 31 without a deal in place, a possibility that would result in disruption to trade and continental cooperation.

That is unless, the EU agrees to grant the UK a Brexit extension, which it is widely expected to do.

The British prime minister enjoyed a surge in popularity among Brexit supporters in the early days of his rule because of his uncompromising stance on leaving the EU, with or without a deal, before the October deadline. That’s a promise he appears no longer capable of keeping.

MPs have thus far rejected Johnson’s renegotiated deal with the EU, which was marginally different from the one his predecessor, Theresa May, had negotiated.