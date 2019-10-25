Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee appeared at a Seoul courtroom on Friday for the start of a bribery trial that could result in a tougher sentence after South Korea's top court ordered a review of his graft case.

Lee stepped out of a van to a throng of journalists and made a brief comment but did not answer questions about the accusation he gave bribes to influence former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

"I feel very sorry for causing concerns for many people," a sombre Lee said, bowing his head and walking into the Seoul High Court as anti-Samsung protesters jeered.

The Supreme Court overturned in August part of an appeals court bribery conviction against Samsung's de facto chief, who had been given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for seeking favours from former president Park.

The court said the interpretation by the Seoul High Court on what constituted bribes by Samsung to Park was too narrow.

Legal experts say a fresh verdict will be unlikely this year, meaning a further extension to legal troubles which have hovered over Lee and South Korea's largest conglomerate for nearly three years.

As a defendant in a criminal case, Lee, 51, is required to attend the trial.