TÜRKİYE
PKK terrorist on most-wanted list killed in Iraq - Turkish security source
Musluh Ike, a senior PKK terrorist code-named Tekoser Zagros, was killed in a joint operation in northern Iraq.
Four PKK terrorists were reportedly captured or killed within the scope of Operation Claw-3 in the north of Iraq on October 25, 2019, Turkey's Ministry of Defence said. / AA
By Rabiya Altın
November 4, 2019

A terrorist on Turkey's most-wanted list was killed in northern Iraq, a security source said on Monday.

Musluh Ike, a senior PKK terrorist code-named Tekoser Zagros, was killed in a joint operation in the Metina region of northern Iraq by Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), a source said on the condition of anonymity.

Ike, the person who was said to be in charge of the Metina region, joined the PKK in the 90s. He was the instigator of many actions in southeastern Turkey's Semdinli and Cukurca districts in Hakkari, the source added.

In PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including children, have been killed. 

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
