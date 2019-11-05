Turkey captured the sister of dead Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained, a senior Turkish official said, quoted by Reuters and AP.

Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Daesh terror group in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence "gold mine."

Little is known about the sister of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. The Turkish official said the 65-year-old known as Rasmiya Awad is suspected of being affiliated with the group. He did not elaborate.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun praised the operation, saying it was another example of the success of Turkey's counter-terrorism operations.

Awad was captured in a raid Monday evening on a trailer container she was living in with her family near the town of Azaz in Aleppo province. The area is part of the region administered by Turkey after it carried out a military operation to chase away Daesh and YPG terrorists starting 2016.

Allied Syrian groups manage the area known as the Euphrates Shield zone.