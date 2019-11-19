Ousmane Sawadogo, his wives and children recently fled their village in northern Burkina Faso because of growing extremist violence. After walking 200 km (124 miles) to the regional city of Kaya, they now forage for wild leaves to survive.

"What we need now is food. Everything else can wait," Sawadogo told the United Nations World Food Program. "Once we get food then we will worry about clothes."

The UN on Tuesday said a humanitarian crisis is growing in West Africa's arid Sahel region, where insecurity linked to growing extremist attacks has forced more than 860,000 people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to flee their homes.

Nearly half a million people have been displaced this year in Burkina Faso alone as the landlocked country becomes the new hunting ground for militants linked to Daesh and Al Qaeda.

Burkina Faso saw more attacks in the first half of this year than it did in all of 2018.

"A dramatic human crisis is unfolding in Burkina Faso that has disrupted the lives of millions," the WFP’s executive director, David Beasley, said in a statement.

"A third of the country is now a conflict zone."

WFP teams are seeing malnutrition levels "pushed well past emergency thresholds," he said. "This means young children and new mothers are on the brink. If the world is serious about saving lives, the time to act is now."