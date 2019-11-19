Israel followed up its assassination of a senior Islamic Jihad commander with a series of airstrikes that killed 34 Palestinians in Gaza, including 16 civilians, within 48 hours last week.

Among the dead were a pair of 7-year-old boys and two toddlers, according to human rights investigators.

The attacks represent the most severe escalation of violence in months, returning the besieged Palestinian territory into the collective consciousness of the international community once more,

The headlines are as always fixated on the actions of the belligerents – Israel, Islamic Jihad, and Hamas. Lost again in the global news coverage are the Palestinian people – relegated to bit-part actors in a conflict where, objectively, they are the victims of a decades-long Israeli occupation, blockade and siege.

When Israel exerts its “right to defend itself,” the international news media seldom asks “but from what or whom?” - and at the same time ignores the fact that Israel is the illegal occupier of the Palestinian territories. The Israelis keep Gaza’s two million residents securely locked in an open-air prison.

More importantly, the media never asks what should be the most self-evidently obvious question of all: what’s it like to be an unarmed civilian locked permanently in a steel cage with nowhere to seek shelter as Israeli warplanes fly overhead?

“This latest round of escalation is just one of so many frequent episodes we go through. It’s been like this forever, or at least since my childhood, but now I’m a parent, so it’s a completely different situation. The past seventy-two hours have been really stressful,” Najla Shawa, a Gaza resident, humanitarian worker and mother of two young daughters, told meon Thursday.

Shawa’s daughters are aged two and five, respectively.

“Whenever there is any kind of military activity, it’s really difficult to cope with. The noises of bombing and expectations of the next airstrike make life really difficult. I’m still not at the stage of explaining this to my daughters, so I tell them that this [airstrikes] is thunder or fireworks,” said Shawa.

Shawa said that when she heard an Israeli airstrike had assassinated the Islamic Jihad commander on Tuesday, she and her husband knew to expect bombings.

“The first thing that comes to mind is how to have my energy charged enough to be patient and also keep my stress as reasonable as possible to deal with these hours while they [daughters] are awake, so I try to do things as normal as possible, having our meals together, doing all the little things that they like, playing with them, doing some drawing and colouring, getting their favourite toys, so that they’re busy and engaged, and not engaged with the background noise,” said Shawa.