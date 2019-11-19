The picture is one of blood-soaked, knife-wielding Asian men. The text superimposed over the photo reads: ‘Islam: Come for the infidel killing, whore stoning, religious purity, stay for the terrific falafels.’

Another shows a simple packet of bacon, with the text ‘Syrian Christian test: if they eat it [the bacon], let them in’, with the poster going to rant against ‘Muslim invaders.’

This is not material scraped out of some fringe far-right gutter of the cyberworld but is rather a few examples of the output of elected officials of the British Conservative Party. In the past week, as the Tories take part in a general election campaign, widespread instances of Islamophobia by the party’s councillors have been exposed in the media.

Some of the examples go back years, which was initially a point Tory HQ thought was worth pointing out as a defence, only to realise it simply indicted them for doing nothing about it.

It’s not that this is some surprise. It was Baroness Sayeeda Warsi who, evaluating her own experiences as a Conservative peer and government minister, first claimed that Islamophobia had “passed the dinner-table test” within her party.

This was in 2011, and her words fell on deaf ears. The louder people scream about Islamophobia within the Tory party, the more wilfully deaf the leadership seems to get.

Even in light of the recent exposures, the party still refuses to hold an inquiry into Islamophobia, with Warsi seemingly being the only Tory that realises the significant increase in anti-Muslim sentiment.

But the leadership isn’t interested, in fact, they can’t be interested.

Take, for example, the cavalier attitude of Tory Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was on British radio defending his leader Boris Johnson’s decision to reject a meaningful inquiry into Islamophobia within the party once again. When Warsi’s warnings were brought up, the condescending Hancock replied: “I like Sayeeda … [s]he has a particular view on this, there are others who take a more balanced approach.”

A more balanced approach?

He must say this because Islamophobia is now in the DNA of the party. If the Tories were to investigate Islamophobia in the party in a meaningful manner, it would mean that they would have to investigate and possibly expel a significant element of their activist base. This includes elected officials, such as councillors.

A few months ago, the anti-racist charity Hope Not Hate conducted an extensive poll of Tory members, finding that an astonishing 43 percent would ‘prefer not to have the country led by a Muslim.’

An even more astounding 67 percent endorsed the far-right myth that parts of the UK operated under ‘sharia law’, while 45 percent believed the absurdity that there were Muslim ‘no-go zones’ in parts of the country.

These people comprise the essence of the Tory Party - and it’s reflected its leadership. All one has to do is have a brief flick through the dismal record of Johnson on Islam and Muslims, and you’ll see that a meaningful investigation into Islamophobia within the Tories should begin with the prime minister.

It was in 2005 when Johnson, then editor of The Spectator, published an edition of that magazine with a front cover depicting a map of Europe with the crescent and star-emblazoned over it. The headline above the map read ‘Eurabian Nightmare’ while the edition was filled with authors warning of Europe’s ‘Islamification’.