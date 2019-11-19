At least three members of Iranian security forces have been stabbed to death by "rioters" near Tehran, the ISNA and Fars news agencies reported late on Monday.

The assailants wielding knives and machetes ambushed the three – a Revolutionary Guard and two members of the Basij militia – west of the capital, the news agencies reported.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian state television aired fresh images of the aftermath of protests that have been sweeping the country, triggered by a rise in petrol prices and the imposition of fuel rationing.

Pictures broadcast showed wrecked gas pumps, damaged vehicles, and smashed bank windows and ATM machines.

Tehran’s streets were emptier than usual Monday in what is a generally busy capital on a cold and rainy November day.

Shops saw few customers as uniformed police and plainclothes security forces walked the streets.

The all-volunteer force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, known as Basij, said it was helping maintain security.