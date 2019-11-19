The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing US companies to continue doing business with China’s Huawei Technologies as US regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the US Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of 90-day licence extensions that it says aim to minimise disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Reuters on Sunday reported the planned 90-day extension after the Trump administration initially planned a short-term two-week reprieve, but ran into bureaucratic issues and opted instead to issue another 90-day extension.

“The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the US who would otherwise be left in the dark,” said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement.

“The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security.”

The US Commerce Department added Huawei to its “Entity List” in May after it concluded the company is engaged in activities “contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests.”