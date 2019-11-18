The US and Russia have not yet fulfilled the agreements signed with Ankara on northern Syria, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday.

"Have they fulfilled whatever was necessary under the agreements? No, they have not until now, but they should," Mevlut Cavusoglu told the members of the Turkish Parliament’s planning and budget committee.

Cavusoglu recalled Turkey's recent anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

"If we do not achieve any result, as we had started the operation before ... we will do whatever is necessary in northern Syria," said Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey has no other solution beside clearing the region of all terror groups.