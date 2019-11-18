Iran said it still faced riots even though the situation was "calmer" on Monday after days of violent protests sparked by a shock decision to hike petrol prices in the sanctions-hit country.

Major roads have been blocked, banks torched and shops looted in the nationwide unrest since Friday.

Officials have confirmed the deaths of two people — a civilian and a policeman — although the toll could be as high as eight, according to unofficial reports published by various Iranian news agencies.

Masked young men have been seen on debris-strewn streets setting buildings ablaze in footage that has been aired on state TV, which rarely shows any signs of dissent.

The Basij militia, a volunteer force loyal to the establishment, also reported looting.

Its commander Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani accused Iran's archenemy the United States of instigating the unrest and said "America's plot failed," according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

Demonstrations broke out on Friday after it was announced the price of petrol would be raised by 50 percent for the first 60 litres and 200 percent for any extra fuel after that each month.

Iran's economy has been battered since May last year when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions.

The authorities say they have arrested more than 200 people and restricted internet access.

Netblocks, a website that monitors net shutdowns, tweeted, "40 hours after #Iran implemented a near-total internet shutdown, connectivity to the outside world remains at just 5% of ordinary levels."

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said the situation was "calmer" on Monday.

He said there were still "some minor issues" but predicted that "tomorrow and the day after we won't have any issues with regard to riots," without elaborating.

"There have been gatherings in some cities, in some provinces."

Pressed to give figures on casualties in the unrest, he said, "What I can tell you today is that gatherings are about 80 percent less than the previous day."

'Lethal force'

The situation on the streets has been unclear largely due to the internet outage that has stemmed the flow of videos shared on social media of protests or associated acts of violence.

The US on Sunday condemned Iran for using "lethal force."

"The United States supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them," said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Iran slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he tweeted "the United States is with you" on Saturday in response to the demonstrations.