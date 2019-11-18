An air strike slammed into a biscuit factory in Tripoli on Monday, killing at least five foreign nationals and two Libyans, health authorities said.

Tripoli, the capital, has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by warlord Khalifa Haftar, and an array of militias loosely allied with the UN-supported but weakened government which holds the capital.

The Tripoli-based health ministry said the air strike took place in the capital’s Wadi el Rabie neighbourhood, the south of the city centre where fighting has been raging for months.

Malek Merset, a spokesman with the ministry, told The Associated Press that the dead included five workers from Bangladesh and two Libyan nationals.

The air strike also wounded at least 15 foreign workers, mostly from Niger and Bangladesh, who were taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.