China on Monday vowed it would "never be soft" in its crackdown in Xinjiang after a massive leak of government documents shed new light on the mass detention of Muslims in the far-west region.

Over 400 pages of internal papers obtained by the New York Times showed that President Xi Jinping ordered officials to act with "absolutely no mercy" against separatism and extremism in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

The documents, leaked by an unnamed official, included unpublished speeches by Xi as well as directives on the surveillance and control of the Uighur minority, the newspaper reported on Saturday.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Monday accused the Times of "turning a blind eye to the facts" while "taking meaning out of context to publicise so-called internal documents, slander and smear counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation efforts in Xinjiang (Uighur Autonomous Region)".

"China will never be soft in its fight against violent terrorists," Geng said at a regular press briefing.

Human rights groups and outside experts say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been rounded up in a network of internment camps across the fractious region.

China, after initially denying the camps existed, describes them as vocational schools aimed at dampening the allure of Islamist extremism and violence through education and job training.