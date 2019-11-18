Hundreds of leaked Iranian intelligence reports reveal the depth of Tehran's influence in neighbouring, now protest-torn Iraq, The New York Times and The Intercept reported on Monday.

The US newspaper and the online news publication said they had verified around 700 pages of reports written mainly in 2014 and 2015 by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, and sent to The Intercept anonymously.

The secret source, who had declined to meet with a reporter in person, had said they wanted to "let the world know what Iran is doing in my country Iraq".

Iraq has close but complicated ties with both Iran, its large eastern neighbour, and the US, which opposes Tehran's influence in the region.

The documents "offer a detailed portrait of just how aggressively Tehran has worked to embed itself into Iraqi affairs, and of the unique role of General (Qasem) Soleimani," wrote the outlets.

Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, is Tehran's point man on Iraq and travels there frequently during times of political turmoil.

Amid Iraq's largest and deadliest protests in decades, Soleimani has chaired meetings in Baghdad and Najaf in recent weeks to persuade political parties to close rank around Iraqi premier Adil Abdul Mahdi, sources have told AFP.

'Special relationship'