Catalonia’s ongoing push for separatism is causing uncertainty in Spain’s political future as the battered left-wing attempts to hobble together a ruling coalition.

Spain’s Congress of Deputies seats 350 lawmakers elected by the different autonomous regions of Spain.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the centre-left Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) gambled greatly with the snap polls, Spain’s fourth in four years, and lost, according to Spanish media.

While PSOE won the election, they did so with three less seats. Their main potential ally on the left, Podemos, lost seven seats since previous elections in April.

10-point plan

Sanchez and Pablo Iglesias, the leader of Podemos, put forward a 10-point agreement two days after the election.

Many saw it as a positive move to “unblock” Spain’s longstanding political deadlock. But for many in Catalonia, the agreement looks to promise a continuation of the status quo.

“I hoped the negotiations would take longer, or collapse,” a Josep Pujol, a pro-independence resident of Barcelona, said. “Things have been better when there’s no government.”

Point nine of the accord states that any PSOE-Podemos government will seek to “guarantee coexistence in Catalonia and the normalisation of political life” by “starting dialogue … within the constitution”.

While pro-independence Catalan parties have called for dialogue for years, the phrase “within the constitution” guarantees an independent Catalonia is off the table.

The Spanish Constitution guarantees the autonomy of each of the 17 regions, along with the two cities of Ceuta and Melilla inside Morocco.

While not a federal state, such as the United States where each of the 50 states hold considerable say in issues like budgets, educational systems and taxes, Spain is considered a decentralised unitary state.

The Spanish constitution does not provide a legal pathway for any region to secede.

“There is no room for us to negotiate within the constitution”, Pujol said. “We don’t want the Spanish Constitution to be our constitution.”

Tensions between Catalonia and Spain’s central government in Madrid came to a head in 2017, when Catalonia’s regional government held a referendum on secession from Spain.

Madrid deployed national police to stop the vote from occurring. These police engaged in violence in stopping the vote that rights groups called “excessive”.