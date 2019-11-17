Two leading Muslim groups said on Sunday they will file petitions in India's top court challenging its decision to award Hindus control of a mosque site that has sparked deadly inter-religious violence.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Muslim scholar organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said they would contest the judgment.

AIMPLB "will file a review petition in the #BabriMasjid case due to the apparent errors in the supreme court verdict," it tweeted.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani told reporters that "it is not a prestige issue. This is a matter of Sharia (Islamic law). We can neither give the mosque nor take anything in lieu of it", local News18 network reported.

Both organisations were not part of the November 9 court ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled the holy site in Ayodhya, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old Babri mosque in 1992, must be managed by a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple.