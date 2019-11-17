WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's Muslim groups to challenge Babri mosque verdict
All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Muslim scholar organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind say they would contest the apex court's judgment that awarded Hindus control of razed Babri mosque site.
The site, where a mosque was built by an associate of Mughal emperor Babur in 1528, has been the centre of a bitter dispute between India's majority Hindus and Muslims, who make up about 14 percent of the population, since Indian independence. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 17, 2019

Two leading Muslim groups said on Sunday they will file petitions in India's top court challenging its decision to award Hindus control of a mosque site that has sparked deadly inter-religious violence.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Muslim scholar organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said they would contest the judgment.

AIMPLB "will file a review petition in the #BabriMasjid case due to the apparent errors in the supreme court verdict," it tweeted.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani told reporters that "it is not a prestige issue. This is a matter of Sharia (Islamic law). We can neither give the mosque nor take anything in lieu of it", local News18 network reported.

Both organisations were not part of the November 9 court ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled the holy site in Ayodhya, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old Babri mosque in 1992, must be managed by a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple.

A separate piece of land in Ayodhya would be given over to a Muslim group to build a "prominent" new mosque.

'We decline to accept the... land'

The Supreme Court routinely rejects petitions and AIMPLB sources told News18 they accepted that theirs could also be knocked back.

AIMPLB added that "on behalf of the Muslim community, we decline to accept the... land" awarded by the court, the Press Trust of India reported.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the Muslim parties in the case, has said it accepted the ruling. It has yet to decide whether to accept the plot of land, local media reported.

The Supreme Court decision came after a 2010 ruling that the site should be divided –– two-thirds controlled by Hindus and the remainder by Muslims –– was contested by both parties, sparking the lengthy legal tussle.

SOURCE:AFP
