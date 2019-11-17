TÜRKİYE
Turkey arrests YPG/PKK terrorist of deadly Syria bomb attack
“The perpetrator of the attack was caught after a successful operation by the National Intelligence Organisation,” Turkey's National Defence Ministry announces on Twitter.
Attacks came from two bomb-laden vehicles in the bus station in the city of Al Bab, an area cleared by Turkey of terrorists in 2016, November 16, 2019. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
November 17, 2019

Turkey arrested the YPG/PKK terrorist behind the deadly car bomb attack in Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, at least 18 civilians were killed and 30 others injured in a YPG/PKK attack in Al Bab, northern Syria.

“The perpetrator of the attack was caught after a successful operation by the National Intelligence Organisation,” the ministry announced on Twitter.

The locals of Syrian town protested Saturday’s deadly attack, it also said.

Al Bab was largely cleared of the terrorist YPG/PKK in 2016 as part of the Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield.

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria -- Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring -- with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
