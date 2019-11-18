Hong Kong police broke through barricades on Monday to enter a university campus barricaded by protesters.

Police stormed the campus after an all-night siege that included firing repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannons.

Anti-government protesters barricaded themselves inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University for days, fighting back with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows.

Police surrounded the area on Sunday night and began moving in after issuing an ultimatum for people to leave the area. The crowd wore raincoats and carried umbrellas to shield themselves.

Riot officers broke in before dawn as fires raged inside and outside the school.

Philip Owira reports.

Earlier, police threatened to use live bullets if "rioters" used lethal weapons and committed other acts of violence, after the latest flare-up during five months of anti-Beijing protests in China's self-governing territory.

The police statement followed after one officer was hit in the leg by an arrow and another had his visor struck by a metal ball although he was not hurt.

In Monday's statement, police warned people who were described as rioters to stop using lethal weapons to attack officers and to halt other acts of violence, saying police would respond with force and possibly live bullets if necessary.

Demonstrators, angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the former British colony, have said they are responding to excessive use of force by police.