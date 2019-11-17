Hong Kong police said one of their media liaison officers was hit in the leg by an arrow on Sunday in a standoff with anti-government protesters around a barricaded university.

Activists hurled petrol bombs, some by catapult, and shot arrows with bows at police who fired tear gas and water cannon in response in the standoff at the Polytechnic University in Kowloon.

A large group of people arrived on Sunday to try to clean up a debris-strewn roadway. Riot police appeared after the cleaners were warned away by the protesters.

The police shot volleys of tear gas toward the protesters, who sheltered behind a wall of umbrellas across an entire street.