Nigerians voted on Saturday to elect new governors in two states with security forces out in numbers to prevent any violence following pre-vote attacks.

The two states, southern oil-rich Bayelsa and central Kogi, are among seven states where gubernatorial elections are held at different times from the general election due to court rulings.

Bayelsa has been ruled by the main opposition People's Democratic Party since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Voting opened late in most polling stations in the state, with long queues of voters forming in Yenagoa, the state capital, and elsewhere.

In Otuoke, the hometown of former president Goodluck Jonathan, party thugs fought over distribution and late arrival of voting materials.

The polls were officially to close at 1300GMT, but electoral officials said everybody queuing would be allowed to vote even after the deadline.

Some 900,000 voters are eligible to vote for the candidates of 45 political parties in 1,804 polling units across the state.

The leading candidates are David Lyon of President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress (APC) and PDP's Douye Diri, a former senator.

The winner of the election will replace PDP Governor Seriake Dickson, who is stepping down after two four-year terms, the legal maximum.

The Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria said over 31,000 police had been deployed, as well as 87 gunboats, to prevent, or deal with, any electoral violence.

Police helicopters were hovering over Yenagoa, while soldiers and anti-riots police mounted roadblocks at major points.

This week, a staffer at a radio station was shot dead and many injured during an attack on a political rally in Bayelsa, and in Kogi state a campaign office was burnt down.