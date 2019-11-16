Five supporters of former president Evo Morales were killed on Friday in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in central Bolivia, according to an AFP correspondent who saw the bodies at a hospital.

Authorities did not report any deaths in the protests outside Cochabamba, though it said 100 people were detained.

Bolivian hospital director said five people were killed and 75 wounded in Sacaba town, the Associated Press reported.

Guadalberto Lara, the director of the Mexico hospital in Sacaba, said most of the people who were killed were hit by gunfire.

Lara, a 65-year-old doctor, said that it's the worst case of violence that he has seen in his 30-year career.

Thousands of largely indigenous protesters had gathered peacefully in Sacaba in the morning.

But fighting began when many tried to cross a military checkpoint near the city of Cochabamba, where Morales' supporters and foes have clashed for weeks.

Emeterio Colque Sanchez, a 23-year-old university student who participated in the protest, said he saw the bodies of several protesters who had been fatally shot.

Sanchez, who spoke from the site of the clashes, said about two-dozen injured people were taken to a hospital.

Another protester, 40-year-old Franco Rios, also said he saw the bodies of several protesters.

Another witness, 27-year-old Rocao Rocha Perez, said she arrived at the Sacaba hospital as ambulances brought the injured. Many people were covered in blood and that the scene was chaotic as medical staff rushed to treat the severely injured, she said.

Morales, who has been granted asylum in Mexico, said on Twitter that a "massacre" had occurred and he described Bolivia's interim government as a dictatorship.

Ready to stand aside in new elections – Morales

Earlier, Morales said fresh elections could be held without him, potentially removing an obstacle to choosing a new leader in the South American country thrown into turmoil by his resignation.