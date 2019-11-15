WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa police remove refugees protesting at UNHCR office
In a long-running sit-in in front of the UN refugee agency offices in Pretoria, asylum-seekers are asking for protection and relocation to a safer country. The sit-in was sparked by a wave of xenophobic violence in September.
South Africa police remove refugees protesting at UNHCR office
Refugees set up camp at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office premises in Pretoria. November 14, 2019. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
November 15, 2019

Police in South Africa are removing about 150 refugees who the United Nations refugee agency says forced their way into its compound while protesting recent anti-immigrant attacks.

On October 8, asylum-seekers started a sit-in in front of the offices of the UN refugee agency in South Africa's Pretoria.

Friday’s action in Pretoria follows a similar one last month in which police arrested and dispersed hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers, including children, who had camped for weeks outside the UN agency's office in Cape Town.

A similar protest was quashed in Cape Town after demonstrators were forcefully evicted from the building last month.  

The sit-in was sparked by a wave of xenophobic violence in September.   

South Africa is one of the few countries in the world that allows asylum-seekers to work, have access to health care and study while their applications are being processed.

RECOMMENDED

That reputation helped attract more than a million asylum-seekers between 2007 and 2015, one of the world's highest, according to the government.

With high hopes to begin with, most have faced a lengthy, confusing and increasingly backlogged process.

The UNHCR has voiced concern about the number of "pending cases".

Human rights lawyer Sharon Elkambaram lamented the lack of "political will" to process applications. 

"The quality of the decision-making is shocking," she added.

South Africa processed more than 630,000 applications over the past decade, less than 10 percent of which were granted refugee status.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI