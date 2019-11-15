Police in South Africa are removing about 150 refugees who the United Nations refugee agency says forced their way into its compound while protesting recent anti-immigrant attacks.

On October 8, asylum-seekers started a sit-in in front of the offices of the UN refugee agency in South Africa's Pretoria.

Friday’s action in Pretoria follows a similar one last month in which police arrested and dispersed hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers, including children, who had camped for weeks outside the UN agency's office in Cape Town.

The sit-in was sparked by a wave of xenophobic violence in September.

South Africa is one of the few countries in the world that allows asylum-seekers to work, have access to health care and study while their applications are being processed.