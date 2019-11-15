Israel bombed positions of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Iranian-backed Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, early on Friday in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Israeli army had claimed that rockets had been launched from Gaza during the early hours of Friday morning.

The situation escalated in Gaza on Tuesday after an Israeli air strike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, a senior Islamic Jihad commander, and his wife Asmaa.