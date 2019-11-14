TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey: Wanted Al Qaeda terrorist arrested in Istanbul
Police in Istanbul captured Mevlut Cuskun, who was on the Turkish Interior Ministry's wanted list.
Turkey: Wanted Al Qaeda terrorist arrested in Istanbul
Police captured Mevlut Cuskun in Istanbul’s Basaksehir district during the investigation.
By Ayşe Nur Dok
November 14, 2019

Turkish security forces arrested a wanted terrorist who has links to terror group, Al Qaeda, security forces said on Thursday.

Istanbul's anti-terror police carried out an operation to capture Mevlut Cuskun, who had illegally entered Turkey after spending a long time in conflict regions in Syria, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

RECOMMENDED

Police captured Cuskun in Istanbul’s Basaksehir district.

Cuskun was on the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return