Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have introduced a new Ebola vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday, to help combat the world's second-worst outbreak of the virus on record.

The new vaccine, produced by a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will be administered to about 50,000 people over four months, the charity said. The campaign will take place in Goma, a city of two million on the Rwandan border, MSF said.

Over 250,000 people, many of them frontline health workers, have been immunised with another anti-Ebola vaccine in a programme begun last year.

The epidemic began in August 2018 in the province of North Kivu before spreading to neighbouring Ituri and South Kivu – a remote and largely lawless region bordering Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

The notorious haemorrhagic virus has so far killed 2,193 people, according to the latest official figures.

The outbreak is second only to the 2013-16 West African outbreak that killed more than 11,300.

The new vaccine has passed clinical trials but has never been tested in a real-world setting.