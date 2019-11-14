Gaza militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel on Thursday, hours after a ceasefire was declared to end two days of intense fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad group, the heaviest escalation in months that killed at least 34 Palestinians, including three women and eight children.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the new wave of rockets and it wasn’t clear how this would affect the fate of the ceasefire.

The Egyptian-brokered deal went into effect at 0330 GMT.

Spokesman for the Islamic Jihad group Musab al Berim said the ceasefire was based on a list of demands presented by his group late on Wednesday, including a halt to Israeli targeted killings of the group’s leaders.

The initial fighting broke out early Tuesday after an Israeli air strike killed Bahaa Abu al Atta, the commander of Islamic Jihad and his wife, Asmaa.

Israeli warplanes also launched air strikes targeting Islamic Jihad member Akram al Ajouri in Damascus, Syria.

Two people, including Ajouri's son, were killed and 10 others injured, but the Islamic Jihad leader remained unhurt.

In retaliation for the Atta killing, the Al Quds Brigades, which is the military wing of Islamic Jihad, launched dozens of rockets towards Israeli cities, to which Israel responded with air strikes across Gaza.

Targeting Iranian proxies

Tuesday's pre-dawn Israeli strike came almost simultaneously as another strike attributed to Israel, which targeted a senior Islamic Jihad commander based in Syria. The strikes appeared to be a new surge in the open warfare between Israel and Iranian proxies in the region.

Iran has forces based in Syria, Israel's northern neighbour, and supports Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. In Gaza, it supplies Islamic Jihad with cash, weapons, and expertise.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also claimed that Iran is using Iraq and far-off Yemen, where Tehran supports Shia Houthi rebels at war with a Saudi-led coalition backing the government, to plan attacks against Israel.

Israel frequently strikes Iranian interests in Syria, but Tuesday's attack in Damascus appeared to be a rare assassination attempt of a Palestinian in the Syrian capital.

Six from single family killed in strike

The dead included six Palestinians from a single family who were killed in an Israeli airstrike at their house in Deir al Balah town, central Gaza, early on Thursday, the health ministry said. It was the deadliest incidents since the beginning of the current fighting.

In Gaza, schools and public institutions were closed for a second day and there were few cars on the streets, with people mostly staying indoors.

After nightfall, Gaza City resembled a ghost town, with streets empty and the whooshing sounds of outgoing rockets and explosions of Israeli airstrikes heard. Virtually the only vehicles on the roads were wailing ambulances.

In a scene that could fuel more violence, phone video shot by someone living nearby being circulated on social media showed neighbours and emergency workers frantically digging through the debris in search of bodies following the Thursday morning strike.