Pro-democracy protesters challenging China's rule of Hong Kong on Thursday choked the city for a fourth straight working day, firing arrows at police, barricading roads and disrupting transport links, as schools and businesses closed.

The territory has entered its sixth month of protests, which have morphed from mass rallies into a "blossom everywhere" campaign of debilitating disruption by groups of black-clad mainly student demonstrators.

Key arterial roads were clogged by brick and bamboo barricades, a major cross-harbour tunnel was closed while metro stations and bus services were shut down, as travel chaos gripped the city of 7.5 million people.

Schools and universities were also shuttered and hospitals deferred non-emergency operations, with the government urging employers to be flexible with workers trapped in the gridlock.

Protests began in June as a kickback against an attempt by the city's Beijing-backed government to hustle through an extradition bill.

The bill was eventually shelved but demonstrations have snowballed into a wider demand for democracy by protesters who fear the city's unique freedoms are being hacked back by Beijing.

Violence has intensified this week across the financial hub, leaving several people in critical condition, stretching police resources and hammering the transport network.

The first volleys of tear gas were fired early Thursday by police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, as a call went out for protesters to mass at the campus.

In a Facebook post police accused "rioters" of shooting "arrows at several police officers who were patrolling" near Polytechnic University early on Thursday.

Students have turned to an arsenal of new weapons -- from makeshift catapults to bow and arrows pulled from sports departments to fend off police armed with tear gas and rubber bullets.