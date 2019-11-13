Thousands of workers at South African Airways (SAA) will launch an indefinite strike on Friday, unions said after the troubled national carrier announced a major retrenchment plan.

More than 3,000 workers, including cabin crew, check-in, ticket sales, technical and ground staff, are expected to take part in the open-ended strike, the unions said on Wednesday.

"We are embarking on the mother of all strikes," Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, president of the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) told a news conference in Johannesburg.

"We are grounding the airline on Friday," said Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).

The unions are pressing for a three-year guarantee of job security and an eight percent across-the-board wage hike.

Pilots — who are not taking part in the strike - have accepted a 5.9 percent increase, they said.

On Monday, the state-owned airline on Monday announced a restructuring process that could affect 944 employees and "lead to job losses".

The airline, which employs 5,146 workers, is one of the biggest in Africa, with a fleet of more than 50 aircraft providing dozens of domestic, regional and European flights each day.

But the company is deep in debt, despite several government bailouts, and has not recorded a profit since 2011.