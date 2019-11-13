A crash between a truck and a passenger bus killed 12 people and injured 17 in western Slovakia on Wednesday, in the central European country's deadliest road accident in a decade, Slovak fire and rescue services said.

The accident occurred in rainy weather on a winding two-lane road near the city of Nitra, 90 km east of the capital Bratislava.

No details were immediately available on the casualties, which company operated the bus or what may have caused the accident.

Commercial broadcaster Markiza reported that the bus was carrying mostly high school students, and it was struck on its side by the truck before it crashed into a ditch alongside the road.