But this is entirely the point behind the mass slaughter of Iraqi people – the continuation of a corrupt status quo that serves neither Sunni or Shia, Arab or Kurd or Turkmen, Muslim or non-Muslim.

As has been argued elsewhere, sectarianism has been used as a tool by a political elite propped up variously by the United States and Iran to keep the Iraqi people divided. Simply put, if Iraqi citizens believed that their problems and woes were down to one segment of society or another, power holders in Baghdad could keep the public distracted with intracommunal hatred while they pillaged the nation’s coffers.

Now that the sectarian establishment is feeling the wrath of the Shia-majority southern governorates they previously relied upon to legitimise them, it is clear that popular political activism has achieved what the terrorism of equally sectarian groups such as Daesh failed to do.

The corrupt regime could easily hide behind Daesh’s brutality because no one would disagree that they were a devastating force of social, cultural, and religious backwardness that needed to be stopped.

What Daesh lacked was popular legitimacy and that meant that, as dangerous as they were, they could never truly succeed in holding all that territory across Iraq and Syria. This is simply because they did not have enough manpower or organisational sophistication to overcome the fact that almost every one of the millions who lived under them did not want them as their overlords, enacting savage punishments on a whim in a bid for totalitarian control.

The beauty of the current protests is that the people of Iraq are themselves leading the charge for deep-rooted reform in their country. These are people who have faces and names, who are known to their communities, and who have hopes, aspirations, and expectations that their country’s politicians should work for them.

These are people like medic and activist Saba Al-Mahdawi, a 35-year-old woman who eyewitnesses say was pulled off the streets of Baghdad and into a car by masked men earlier this month. She had been providing medical assistance to protesters who had been victims of police and pro-Iran militia brutality, such as those fatally shot in the head with tear gas cannisters, and had called home to say she would be back in an hour. She never returned.

The circumstances of her disappearance are very familiar to all Iraqis who have been the victims of abductions perpetrated by sectarian Shia militias and men wearing federal police uniforms. Saba was taken off the streets by men whose only interest in her was because of her regular attendance at protests and her profile in rendering medical assistance to people who had been wounded by government forces and allied Tehran-backed militants.

People like Saba have legitimacy. Because they are peaceful, known to their community, and are willing to stand bravely in the face of fire to call for the collective rights of all Iraqis, they have what neither the government, nor the sectarian militias, nor even Daesh ever had – legitimacy.

It is easy to sympathise with legitimacy as embodied by Saba, to get behind it and to support its just cause. It is impossible, however, to sympathise with corruption, nepotism, state-sanctioned torture and murder, and the outright villainy embodied by Iraq’s elites. And that is what they fear the most.