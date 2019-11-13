The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released its hate crime figures on Tuesday and report says that while crimes against property have decreased, physical assaults against individuals increased.

There were 4,571 reported hate crime incidents against persons (as opposed to property or society) in the United States in 2018. The victims were not from a single background but of various religious and ethnic ones.

The New York Times, contrasting with a decline in violent crime in the US in general, calculated that aggravated assaults were up 4 percent, simple assaults were up 15 percent, and intimidation was up 13 percent in 2018.

A former FBI crime analyst interviewed by the New York Times, James Nolan, commented that “The trends show more violence, more interpersonal violence, and I think that’s probably reliable.”

FBI’s 2018 report data indicate that the total number of hate crime incidents reported compared to 2017 is only 55 fewer in number, a year for which 7,175 hate crime incidents were reported. Yet between 2016 and 2017, there was a steep increase –– 17 percent –– in reported incidents, so a small decline does not necessarily show a downward trend, but rather, it points to a plateauing of hate incidents.

The Bureau defines a hate crime as a traditional offence such as murder, arson or vandalism but “with an added element of bias.”

The bias in question can be against “a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” The FBI is quick to point out that it does not track or prosecute hate itself, and that it is “mindful of protecting freedom of speech and other civil liberties.”

Religious bias targets Jews, Muslims; racist/ethnic bias targets blacks, Hispanics

According to the newly released FBI data from 2018:

57.5 percent of single bias hate crime incidents were motivated by race/ethnicity/ancestry bias (4047 out of 7036), and of these, the highest targeted victim group were blacks, followed by Hispanics.

The Anti-Defamation League’s press release called the anti-Hispanic hate crimes “especially disturbing” given that they “increased 14 percent, the third straight year of increased reporting … at a time ADL and others have documented escalating anti-immigrant rhetoric and bigotry.”

The FBI reported 485 hate crimes against Hispanics in 2018, while crimes against Muslims and Arab-Americans were at their lowest since 2014 at 270. Yet as Robert McCaw, Director of Governmental Affairs for the Council of American-Islamic Relations noted, CAIR alone had recorded 1,664 hate crimes against Muslims in 2018, the New York Times said.

20.2 percent were motivated by religious bias (1419 out of 7036). Most incidents targeted Jews, followed by Muslims.