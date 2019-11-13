The impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump will reach a critical juncture on Wednesday when lawmakers launch their first televised public hearings, marking a new, high-stakes phase of proceedings that could determine the fate of his tumultuous presidency.

Democrats leading the US House of Representatives probe have summoned three US diplomats – all of whom have previously expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine – to detail their concerns this week under the glare of wall-to-wall news coverage.

Trump's fellow Republicans, who will also be able to question the witnesses, have crafted a defence strategy that will argue he did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine's new president to investigate Joe Biden, a former vice president and key 2020 re-election rival.

Both sides will be playing to a sharply polarized electorate as they move deeper into a six-week-old investigation that has shadowed Trump's presidency with the threat of being removed from office even as he campaigns for a second term.

It has been two decades since Americans last witnessed impeachment proceedings against a president, and these will be the first of the social media era.

Republicans, who at the time controlled the House, brought impeachment charges against Democratic President Bill Clinton in a scandal involving his sexual relationship with a White House intern. The Senate ultimately voted to keep Clinton in office.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more.

Focus on Ukraine

Though no president has ever been removed from office by impeachment, that has not deterred Democrats, who are looking into whether Trump abused his power by withholding nearly $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine to pressure the vulnerable US ally.

The focus is a July 25 phone call, in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open a corruption investigation into Biden and his son and into a discredited theory that Ukraine may have meddled in the 2016 US elections.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, derided some of the current and former US officials who have appeared before committees as "Never Trumpers," and branded the investigation a witch hunt aimed at hurting his re-election chances.

Hours before the hearing, he tweeted comments from conservative media supporters calling the proceedings a sham.

"President Trump's pressure campaign was 'out of bounds,' and every time he insists that it was 'perfect' he is saying that he is above the law," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter, referring to how the Republican president has described his actions in the Ukraine saga.