Germany and the Netherlands have agreed to take Daesh terrorists back to their home countries, Turkey’s interior minister said on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank two countries: Germany and the Netherlands," Suleyman Soylu said during a village guard training meeting in Turkey’s eastern Van province.

He said the two countries have shown a constructive attitude after several days of talks with German and Dutch officials. Soylu confirmed that as of Tuesday night, Germany and the Netherlands will allow the return of “Daesh terrorists with their spouses and children.”

Soylu said he expects the same cooperation from other countries in the fight against terrorism.

“We're not a hotel or a guest house for terrorists from any country,” Soylu added.