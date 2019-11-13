Tourists and Venetians took to strategically placed raised walkways on Tuesday to slosh through the high water that has hit much of the lagoon city.

The city saw a record high tide with water levels expected to reach or surpass 1.90 metres, the city's tide monitoring centre said.

"We're currently facing an exceptionally high tide. Everyone has been mobilised to cope with the emergency," Venice's mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted.

The high water invaded cafes, stores and other businesses. Sirens warned people in Venice of the rising water, and as a precaution, authorities closed nursery schools.

Iolo ap Dafydd reports.