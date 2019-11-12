A recently released member of the terror group responsible for the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey was arrested on Tuesday in Istanbul.

FETO member Ahmet Altan, who was released on November 4, under judicial control, was arrested at his home in the city's Kadikoy district after a court sustained an objection to his release and revoked the release order.

The warrant was issued earlier Tuesday for Altan, who before his release was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for aiding the terror group.

Altan and another veteran journalist Nazli Ilicak were released on November 4 despite having been convicted of "helping a terrorist group."

The Istanbul court had sentenced Altan to more than 10 years in jail, but ruled that he and Ilicak should be released under supervision after time already served — around three years each.