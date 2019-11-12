It has long been assumed that Spain’s relationship with General Franco’s fascist regime served as an antidote to the far-right gaining a foothold in Spanish politics as it has across much of Europe.

Vox’s strong showing in the weekend’s election, doubling its share of parliamentary representation from 24 to 52, outstripped most analyst expectations and only underscored the party’s meteoric rise since April of this year when it contested its first election.

The Vox party, led by ultra-conservative Catholic Santiago Abascal, 43, is now the third-largest party, having emerged on the political scene only 11 months ago.

“The situation in Spain is worse now than in April,” warns Carmen Gonzalez Enriquez, Senior Analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

Spain held a general election only six months ago, and the Socialist party called another after it was unable to form a coalition.

“This was a big mistake for the Socialist party,” Enriquez said of the winners of this weekend’s election. The Socialist party won 120 seats, three less than April and 55 seats short of a majority.

“If you look at the parliamentary numbers for the Socialist government to form a majority they need nine parties to form a coalition, and even then they will have 180 seats, [in the 350-seat parliament] a working majority of only four,” Enriquez added over the phone speaking to TRT World.

Spain, over the last four decades, has benefitted from a consolidated two-party system that has oscillated between the centre-right People’s Party and the centre-left Socialist Party.

Since the financial crisis of 2008, Catalan attempts to secede from Spain, rising inequality and immigration have shaken Spanish politics which has been deftly used by Vox, providing it with clear messaging to campaign on.

The emergence of new parties on the far-left and right has resulted in the collapse of the two-party system.

When I asked Enriquez if there could be a unity government between the two major centre-left and centre-right parties, she suggested this would be difficult as it would effectively leave Vox as the main opposition party.