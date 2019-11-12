On August 5, India unilaterally abrogated the limited autonomy of India-administered Kashmir, the key to Kashmir's 1947 [temporary] accession treaty with India. New Delhi divided the disputed Himalayan region into two zones — both now directly ruled by India.

That decision was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with India sending tens of thousands of troops in addition to the 500,000 troops already present there, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Most Kashmiris say that in doing away with Article 370, India hopes to change India-administered Kashmir's Muslim-majority demographics by allowing in a flood of new Hindu settlers.

Here's a timeline on what has transpired since August.

August 2 – Indian authorities ask tourists to leave disputed Kashmir citing "terror threats," while reportedly dispatching some 25,000 military reinforcements to the troubled Himalayan region.

August 3 – Pakistan says India fired illegal cluster bombs — which emit deadly exploding shrapnel and are prohibited under the Geneva Convention — killing two civilians and wounding 11 others in its portion of disputed Kashmir, a claim India denies.

August 5 – Tensions rise in Muslim-majority Kashmir, claimed by India and Pakistan, as New Delhi unilaterally strips its portion of the region of limited autonomy and statehood. A lockdown follows, tens of thousands of additional troops are deployed, some 500 leaders are arrested, and Kashmiris are cut off from the rest of the world.

August 6 – The EU, OIC, and Turkey urge India and Pakistan to reduce tensions. China says India's move harms its sovereignty. India's Parliament approves Kashmir autonomy abrogation.

August 7 – The US says it backs direct talks between Pakistan and India on Kashmir dispute. Pakistan says it will expel Indian envoy and downgrade ties. A protester dies, over 100 arrested in Kashmir.

August 8 – Pakistan says it will ban Indian movies in theatres.

August 9 – UN chief calls for restraint in Kashmir, asks Pakistan and India to settle the dispute peacefully.

August 9 – India's BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar sparks controversy after saying Indians from outside Kashmir territory can now marry women from there. Indian police scuttle protests in Kashmir. Pakistan stops train service to India.

August 10 – Iran's military urges Pakistan and India to avoid "hasty decisions" in Kashmir. Pakistan snaps road links with India.

August 13 – Indian apex court backs "security" crackdown and communications blackout in Kashmir. Some 69 Indian activists write a letter to Indian PM Modi calling for an end to Kashmir lockdown. Protests in Kashmir on the first day of Eid al Adha amid tighter curbs.

August 15 – Fact-finding report by Indian activists say the situation in Kashmir "absolutely not normal" despite Indian claims of normalcy in the region.

August 15 – India detains local Kashmiri journalist Irfan Ahmad Malik.

August 15 – Massive rally in London against India. Three Pakistani and five Indian soldiers reportedly killed on Kashmir de facto border. Pro-independence Kashmiris and Pakistanis observe India's Independence Day as "Black Day."

August 16 – UN Security Council holds closed-door session to discuss Kashmir tensions, at the request of China and Pakistan.

August 16 – US President Trump urges Pakistan and India to reduce tensions in Kashmir.

August 19 – US President Trump discusses Kashmir dispute with India, Pakistan premiers.

August 20 – Pakistan says it has decided to take Kashmir dispute to the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

August 21 – Resistance leaders in India-administered Kashmir urge people to defy a ban and join a mass march after Friday prayers in the first such call since the federal government revoked the Muslim-majority region's autonomy.

August 21 – US President Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir where "explosive" situation persists.

August 22 – Pakistan seeks UN action against Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, a UN goodwill ambassador, for "supporting war."

August 22 – Pakistan PM Imran Khan rules out talks with India

August 23 – Authorities in the main city of India-administered Kashmir block protest march to a UN office.

August 24 – Popular Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani announces five-point "plan of action" against India's move in Kashmir.

August 24 – Indian PM Narendra Modi given "Order of Zayed" award by UAE amid Kashmir crisis

August 24 – India bars opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and his delegation from entering Kashmir.

August 25 – Top Indian bureaucrat Kannan Gopinathan resigns to protest India's handling of Kashmir.

August 27 – Thousands of students march against India in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

August 28 – AFP news agency says 500 protests — with more than half taking place in the main city of Srinagar — took place in Kashmir since August 5.

August 29 – Pakistan's military successfully tests surface-to-surface ballistic missile. Indian top official in Kashmir says 50,000 jobs available for Kashmiris.

August 30 – Tens of thousands of Pakistanis heed PM Imran Khan's call for Kashmir Hour protests across the country.

September 1 – Thousands of protesters take part in an anti-India rally in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.

September 4 – Top Saudi and UAE diplomats visit Pakistan in bid to defuse tensions with India over Kashmir.

September 5 – Amnesty International begins campaign against India's Kashmir lockdown