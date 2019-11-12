Afghanistan will release two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani group in exchange for an American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday.

The two men – an American identified as Kevin King and an Australian man identified as Timothy Weekes – were abducted outside the American University in Kabul in 2016.

The decision to free top commander Anas Haqqani and two other Taliban commanders in a prisoner swap could pave the way for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.