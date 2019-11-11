Iran has begun enriching uranium at its underground Fordow site in the latest breach of its deal with major powers, the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday, adding "uranium particles" were detected at a separate undeclared site in the country.

The report from the International Atomic Energy Agency [or IAEA], seen by AFP news agency, also said: "The agency detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency."

In a quarterly report, the IAEA policing the deal confirmed Iran's announcement last week that it had begun enriching uranium at its Fordow site buried inside a mountain, something prohibited by the deal.

"Since 9 November..., Iran has been conducting uranium enrichment at the plant," said the confidential IAEA report, also obtained by Reuters.

'Uranium particles' detected

The IAEA did not identify the site in the confidential quarterly report distributed to member states on Monday.

But AFP citing sources said the IAEA took samples from the site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran in the spring.