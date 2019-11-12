In two large stretches of Jordan, al Baqura and Ghamr, Israeli farmers and tourists had visa-free access for 25 years under a deal between the countries. Jordan officially declared the end of the arrangement on Sunday, following the expiration of the lease.

Why did Jordan allow Israel to use the land in the first place?

Israel and Jordan were officially in a state of war for 46 years until the countries agreed on a peace treaty in 1994 in an attempt to normalise relations.

Ghamr and al Baqura became part of Jordan in 1946 but Israel captured the lands during the Arab-Israeli war: al Baqura in the northern Jordan Valley in 1950 and Ghamr, near Aqaba in southern Jordan, in 1967.

The 1994 peace agreement recognised the two areas, al Baqura and Ghamr, as under Jordanian sovereignty but it also gave special provisions to Israel for its farmers to work the land and for tourists to visit the area.

Why did Jordan refuse to renew the lease?

The decision comes after Jordan’s King Abdullah II last year notified Israel that he had decided not to renew the landmark peace treaty when it was set to expire in 2019. According to the agreement, the special arrangement would continue after expiration unless both parties state otherwise one year before the lease expires.